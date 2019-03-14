Donald M. Cook, 70, entered into eternal peace on Feb. 27, 2019 at his home in Weeping Water, Nebraska, formerly of Big Spring. He was born April 2, 1948, in Brownfield, Texas to Myrle and Earl Cook. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. A visitation will follow at the funeral home.

Don's family moved to Andrews when Don was in the fourth grade. He graduated from Andrews High School in 1966, having lettered in both baseball and football. He attended Paris Junior College for two years on a baseball scholarship, transferring to North Texas State University, majoring in Industrial Arts. While attending college, he worked part-time in the auto body repair field, a skill he learned from his father. He received his Masters of Education degree from East Texas State University and his counseling certificate from Sul Ross University.

His teaching career started at Mesquite High School, teaching auto collision repair. He was the vocational consultant at Texas A&M University and area vocational consultant in Plainview before transferring to Big spring as TEA area vocational consultant. Don continued his educational career at Big Spring ISD as the vocational teacher, golf coach, in industrial trades wood shop and as a counselor, retiring in 2005.

Don married the love of his life and best friend, Kay Weir McAdams, in June 1984, and together they shared four children; Jeff Cook (Tina) of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Case Thevenot (Tal) of Frisco, Mickie Rawson (Patrick) of Avoca, Nebraska, and Todd McAdams (Karla) of Big Spring; and nine grandchildren, Jenna and Tyler Cook, Jaden and Brinkley McAdams, Patrick Rawson III, Logan and Chase Thevenot and Kason and Kylee Nix.

Don is also survived by his brother, Doug Cook (Betty) of Hurst as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jodi Rowden; his mother and father-in-law, Ray and Betty Weir; and a brother-in-law, Danny Weir.

Don enjoyed cooking, creating anything possible from wood, gardening, and was very passionate about his golf, which he passed onto his children.

He was the kindest, most-loving, talented and caring man with the most contagious laugh, and loved life to the fullest. His family and friends meant everything to him.

He was such a great husband, father, "Poppa", and dear friend. You will be greatly missed.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary