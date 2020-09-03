1/1
Donald Ray Hodnett
1949 - 2020
Donald Ray Hodnett, 70, of Big Spring, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.  Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at The First Church of the Nazarene.  
Donald was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Big Spring.  He served in the U. S. Navy for four years.  He retired as Lieutenant of the Big Spring Fire Department after 36 years.  His passions in life were his granddaughters and fishing.
Donald is survived by his son:  James Hodnett; two granddaughters:  Destiny Hodnett and Jade Hodnett; two sisters:  Vicki Bumbulis and her husband Walter;  five sisters-in-law:  Lupe Rowland, Josie Gillilan, Mary Reyes and her husband Bobby, Eloise Lyons and Ester Flores; Michael Flores, whom he loved as a son; also many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife:  Theresa Hodnett in 2015; his parents:  Grady and Melva Hodnett; and his brother:  Terry Hodnett.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Big Spring Fire Fighters.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to the Big Spring Fire Department, 1401 Apron Drive, Big Spring, Texas  79720 or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
