Donald Ray "Don" Taylor, 71, of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Visitors may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Don was born March 28, 1948, in Brady, Texas, to Lois Laverne Clough Taylor and Jack Taylor. He married Mavis Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor on April 1, 1968, in Odessa, Texas. Don was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1968 until 1970. He had been a resident of Big Spring and Howard County since 1977. In 1982, he began Don's Tire with one used truck. He not only changed tires but was also a mechanic. In 1988 when the oil boom busted and the business slowed down, he went to work for the Howard County Road and Bridge Department. He continued to build his business after hours, and in 1993 was able to focus on his business full time. Don proudly, with dedication and hard work, was able to build a high-tech expanded shop. Don's customers were considered life-time friends with many just dropping by, having a cup of coffee and visiting. Don also had the opportunity to help coach Little League Baseball from 1981 until 1993. He instilled values in each of the young boys lives every chance he had. He loved tinkering and collecting old cars. Don's gift was "his love of people", always having a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was a Baptist.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty of Big Spring; and one son, Tony Taylor and wife, Mandy of Midland; and their children, Cade Jones, Lawson Taylor and Holden Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Sam Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the s Project, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77058.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Choate, Jackie Clough, Dickie Clough, Scotty Clough, Kim Armstead and Jason Mims.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 28, 2019