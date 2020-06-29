Donald Scheiber, 86, of Big Spring died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Pastor Reynaldo Bennett of Lighthouse Restoration Center officiating.
Donald was born Aug. 4, 1933, at Lake Benton, Minnesota to Edna and Roy Scheiber. He was a retired truck driver and had been a resident of Big Spring for 15 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of the Lighthouse Restoration Center in Big Spring.
Donald is survived by two sons: Darwin Scheiber and his wife Susie and Del Scheiber, all of Big Spring; one daughter: Dawn Tarver and her husband Kevin of Hobbs; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Darren Scheiber and Don Scheiber, Jr.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.