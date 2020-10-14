IT WAS A SAD DAY FOR ME HERE AT SOUTH PLAINS IMPLE. UPON FINDING OUT THAT MY GOOD FRIEND AND LONG TIME CUSTOMER HAD PASSED AWAY. I WANT TO WISH MY SINCEREST CONDOLENCES TO HIS WIFE AND HIS SON AND TO HIS FAMILIES TO DAN HIS BROTHER I VERY SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR DEAR BROTHER. DON AND DAN LIKE DAY AND NIGHT BUT TRULY SOME OF MY FAVORITE FARMERS TO WAIT ON ITS BEEN AN HONOR TO KNOW AND TO SERVE MY GOOD FRIEND DON. DON AS ALWAYS QUIET AND EASY GOING HE NEVER COMPLAINED ABOUT HIS PURCHASES ALWAYS GOOD NATURE AND WE COULD TALK ABOUT ANYTHING. ON THAT SUBJECT HE HAD BOUGHT HIS SON A FIREBIRD TRANS-AM SMOKEY BANDIT EDITION AFTER A MONTH KELLEY DECIDED TO PARK IT AND GET A PICKUP. I WOULD ALWAYS BRING IT TO DON'S ATTENTON TO SEE IF HE WOULD SELL THE FIREBIRD BUT NEVER SUCCEDED IT'S PROBABLY STILL PARKED IN THE BARN. I'M GONNA MISS MY DEAR FREIND BUT HE IS WITH OUR LORD IN HEAVEN NO MORE SUFFERING NO MORE PAIN. THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT AS THE YEARS PASS YOU BOND WITH THEM AND I CAN TRULY SAY DON AND I WERE CLOSE BUT YOU EARNED YOUR WING MY FRIEND AND NOW WE HAVE TO SET YOU FREE UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MY DEAR FRIEND. MAY OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST COMFORT YOUR FAMILY AND MAY YOU HAVE ETERNAL REST IN HEAVEN AMEN.

JOSE "Joe" Aguayo

Friend