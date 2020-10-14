Donald Wayne Shortes of Ackerly died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Graham, Texas to Vernon and Gladys Lovern Shortes.
The family moved to the Ackerly Community when Don was two years old where he lived there for 78 years. Don grew up farming with his father and brother and graduated from Ackerly High School in 1957. He graduated Howard College in Big Spring with an Associate in Business and then transitioned to Texas Tech in Lubbock and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor in Business Administration, Banking and Real Estate. After graduation, he worked as an accountant for R. H. Hollingsworth, CPA in Big Spring and later worked as Business Manager for Sands ISD in Ackerly for 13 years. Don then started to work for the U. S. Postal Service in Ackerly as a rural carrier (13 years as a substitute carrier, 16 years as a regular rural carrier). He developed a strong bond with his customers and the dogs along his mail route. He retired from a rural carrier and dedicated his time to full-time farming. He managed his farming operation together with his brother until his death.
Don was known to be a perfectionist in everything that he attempted especially with accounting, farming and family. He had a strong love for animals (especially dogs), family, home, the land and farming. Don is survived by his wife Glenda of Ackerly and one son Kelley of Lubbock; brother Dan Shortes and wife Lilly, nephew Russ Shortes of Round Rock, and niece Danae Shortes of Lubbock. Don is also survived by his wife's children; a daughter Gayla Hogg of Lamesa and a son Michael Simonton of Denver, grandchildren Stephen Smith of Whitney, Texas, Sasha Smith and Shayla Hogg of Lubbock and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister, Barbara who died at 12 months due to illness.
Honorary pallbearers are Kelley Shortes, Michael Simonton, Stephen Smith and Brent Airhart. The family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice
or the American Cancer Society
.
The family wishes to recognize all the staff from Home Hospice of Big Spring, TX for their outstanding care and compassion provided to Don during this time.
Private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Dawson County Cemetery; face masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.