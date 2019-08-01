|
Donald William (Don) Karns went to be with his Lord on July 30, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Don was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18, 1932. He served his country in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on July 21, 1953, as a 1st Seargent. He worked at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas for 27 years before opening Karns and Sons Machine Shop in 1977, which is still operating today. Don was a very active and long-time member at Midway Baptist Church.
Don was married to his lovely bride, Grace Marie Karns, for 54 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Karns; mothers, Nellie Karns and Leola Karns; three sisters; and his son, William Ervin Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Karns of Big Spring, Texas; sons, Kim William Karns and wife, Michelle, Cary Wayne Karns and wife, Marie, Donald Nathan (Rocky) Karns, Dale Ray Karns and wife, Kelley, Keith Wayne Smith and wife, Debi, and Phillip Brian Smith and wife, Becky; and daughter, Sharon Smith Rose and husband, Chris. He is also survived by twp brothers; and five sisters. Don was blessed with 28 grandchildren; and 42 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers include Michael Smith, Wesley Smith, Nasson Rose, Kyle Nichols, Pat Robinson, Josh Link, Victor Dehoyos, and Robby Wegner.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 1, 2019