Doris Downing, 81, of Colorado City, passed away in Colorado City on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

She was born in 1937, the daughter of Charles and Maudie Boatman.

Doris was a faithful woman who loved her God and her family with all her heart. She was a faithful communicant of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Big Spring. She was a loving wife, mother, sister-in-law and daughter. As her mother and mother-in-law got older and needed care, she was there to take care of their every need as a good daughter would do. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing on the coast and at the Rio Grand. She also enjoyed going to her class reunions for many years, but her favorite pass-time was golfing. She could be seen at many of the local golf courses having fun and hitting balls with or without her husband, CD. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association; together they would travel playing different golf courses, some local some not local. She was also an avid cook, and the many dishes she made, especially at family get-togethers like Thanksgiving, will be missed.

Doris is survived by her sons, Bill Downing of Colorado City, and Robert Downing and wife Donna of Big Spring; and by her grandchildren Scott Downing and fiancée Amanda Whittington of Florida, Charles Downing of Lubbock, and Robbie Jean Downing of Big Spring. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Jan Bibb of Burbank California and Rena Kriner and husband Dennis of Ada Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband CD Downing in 2017.

A memorial service for Doris will be held at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Big Spring on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Westbrook Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit at the Kiker Seale Funeral Home on Thursday Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Big Spring. Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 28, 2019