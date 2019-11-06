|
Dorothy Marie Moore Taylor, 94, of Big Spring died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Rev. Carlton Young, officiating.
Dorothy was born Jan. 11, 1925, in Big Spring, Texas, to Bertie Sarah Moore and H. T. Moore. She married Herman Taylor on Feb. 15, 1944. Dorothy was past President of American Businesswomen's Association, and, in 1964, she was named Woman of the Year. In Dorothy's younger years, she worked at the Bombardier Base. Dorothy had worked over 20 years for the Howard County offices of the Tax Assessor-Collector and Justice of Peace. During WWII, her father, HT Moore and her brother, Odie Moore, owned and operated two taxicab companies. Dorothy was a cancer survivor.
Dorothy is survived by one son, David Taylor and wife, Barbara; a grandson, David Nathan Taylor and wife, Victoria; granddaughter, Alyssa Chicoineau and husband, Sebastion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 6, 2019