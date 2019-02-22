Dylan "DMan" Marquez, 20, of Big Spring, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.

Dylan was born on June 30, 1998, in Midland, Texas to Maria Teresa Rodriguez Marquez and Eugene Marquez, Jr. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School furthering his education at UTSA obtaining his Associates Degree. He was currently working at Tokai Carbon Plant as a shipper. While in high school, Dylan played football and baseball and was also on a travel league baseball team The West Texas Rangers. Dylan enjoyed hunting, fishing and sitting around bon-fires with his friends and listening to country music. Dylan was a very competitive young man even in simple things like UNO. He also was a sore loser and would vent to the extreme to show his hatred of not being a winner. When his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys would lose, he did not want to go school the next day because of his hurt. Dylan's greatest love was for God. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Dylan is survived by his parents Maria and Eugene Marquez of Big Spring; brother: Andre Marquez, sister: Erynn Marquez and brother: Jarred Marquez, all of Big Spring; maternal grandfather: Everardo (EC) Rodriguez and grandmother; Elida Rodriguez; paternal grandmother: Mary Lou Marquez, all of Big Spring; great grandmother: Mary Lou Marquez Recio of Big Spring; aunts and uncles: Elizabeth Rodriguez of Ft. Worth, Edgar Guerrero (Tanya) of San Antonio, Marisa Soliz (Robert) of Houston, Ismael Rodriguez, John Marquez, Veronica Rodriguez, Pamela Drake, Elida Marivel Rodriguez (Karla) and Vanessa Rodriguez, all of Big Spring and a special friend Bryson Burt of Big Spring; along with numerous cousins with whom he shared a special bond with.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Eugene Marquez, Sr.; maternal great grandparents: Maximino and Maria del Refugio Rodriguez; his great grandparents: Ricardo and Petra Chavez and Margarito and Manuela Castaneda.

Pallbearers will be Andre Marquez, Jarred Marquez, Bryson Burt, Vance Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Kaleb Ward.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.