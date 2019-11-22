Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Joe Lamb


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Joe Lamb Obituary
Eddie Joe Lamb, 81, of Big Spring, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Eddie was born on May 17, 1938, in Allen, Oklahoma, and married Sue Brunson on April 22, 1960, in Big Spring. He served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked for Cosden and Fina Refinery in Big Spring before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheri Murray and husband, Wally of Spring Branch, Texas; sons, Darren Lamb, and Chris Lamb and wife, Kim of Midland; son-in-law, Larry Gammons; grandchildren Rendi (Eric), Jenna, Falon (Lenny), Garrett, Scotty (Kaecye), Rory (Jennifer), Lane (Wendi), Brandi (Brody), Blake, Jordan, Zach, and Aubree; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy DesPres (Eric) of Colorado; and brother, Jim Lamb of Oklahoma.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lamb and Rosie McCrary; wife, Sue Brunson Lamb; and daughter, Lana Gammons.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter or Humane Society in his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -