Eddie Joe Lamb, 81, of Big Spring, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Eddie was born on May 17, 1938, in Allen, Oklahoma, and married Sue Brunson on April 22, 1960, in Big Spring. He served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked for Cosden and Fina Refinery in Big Spring before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheri Murray and husband, Wally of Spring Branch, Texas; sons, Darren Lamb, and Chris Lamb and wife, Kim of Midland; son-in-law, Larry Gammons; grandchildren Rendi (Eric), Jenna, Falon (Lenny), Garrett, Scotty (Kaecye), Rory (Jennifer), Lane (Wendi), Brandi (Brody), Blake, Jordan, Zach, and Aubree; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy DesPres (Eric) of Colorado; and brother, Jim Lamb of Oklahoma.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lamb and Rosie McCrary; wife, Sue Brunson Lamb; and daughter, Lana Gammons.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter or Humane Society in his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019