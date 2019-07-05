Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
his home
Colorado City Lake
Eddie Rex McLain


1931 - 2019
Eddie Rex McLain Obituary
Eddie Rex McLain, 88, died on June 29, 2019, of complications of COPD, in Fort Worth surrounded by his daughters.
Eddie Mac was born on Sept, 24, 1931, in Appling County, Georgia. Eddie was the ninth child of Sally and Lawton McLain. He was a proud Georgian, but he loved West Texas. He moved to Brunswick, Georgia when he was five and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1950. He was a proud member of the state play-off football team his senior year.
He attended several colleges in Georgia and Florida before joining the Navy. After discharge from the Navy, he moved to Big Spring where worked in civil service. After retirement, Eddie moved to Colorado City Lake where he built his home and grew amazing gardens and his beloved Georgia Belle peach trees.
Eddie was predeceased by his wife, Billie McLain; and a granddaughter, Christine Collins.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen and Mark Collins of Fort Worth, Tracy and Peter Allen, Austin and Wendy Brown of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Christopher and Amanda Allen, Jessica and Hugo Paxtor, Will and Hannah Jane Collins, Cari, Andy, Jake and Amy Brown; four great-grandsons; and a sister, Sarah Baxter of Brunswick, Georgia. He has multiple nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to JD and Debbie Waltz, Phyllis Smith, Tim Smith, and the Colorado City Lake community.
In lieu of flowers , donations to Big Spring Animal Shelter, 3605 E. 11th Place, Big Spring, TX 79720, or American Legion, 3203 Old State Hwy 80, Big Spring, TX 79720, in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 3, 2019
