Edna Borrego, 91, went home to rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was a former teacher at Lakeview Head Start in Big Spring, Texas.

Rosary services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parrish.

She was born April 29, 1925, in Dilley, Texas to Jose Garcia and Petra Benavidez. She married Miguel Borrego April 26, 1946, and moved to Detroit, Michigan, living there until 1970 when they moved to Big Spring, Texas where they both retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel, April 3, 2005; five brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include a sister, Viola Garcia Borjas of San Antonio; several nieces, nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Edna was loved by family, friends and co-workers and former students who she called "her kids". She loved playing bingo, which was a passion of hers.

Pallbearers will be Bob Paredez, Oscar Franco, Jacob Paredez, Justin Paredez, Lucas Deleon and Bryson Franco.

