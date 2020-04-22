|
|
E.J. Russell, 91, of Big Spring, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home. Private family graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel.
E.J. was born Sept. 5, 1928. He married Barbara Riggs July 30, 1949. He served during the end of World War II in the Navy, and was stationed on a battleship in Guam. His many passions in life included his family, coffee with friends, and playing bridge and dominos. He was an astonishing dancer and loved the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of College Baptist Church. He worked for Cosden Refinery for 32 years.
Survivors include his devoted son, Steve Russell and his wife, Judy of Fort Worth; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one sibling, Clarice Cleghorn. His life was blessed with the expressions of love, frequent visits, and daily conversations with Steve. His passing will leave a void that cannot be filled.
E.J. was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Russell; his parents, Fred and Carrie Russell; two daughters, Diane Russell and Carolyn Moore; and siblings, Ruby Russell Pitts, Lois Russell Evans, and Mary Russell Gays.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 23, 2020