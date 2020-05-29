Elbert Lee Roman III
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elbert Lee Roman III, 75, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in an Odessa nursing home. Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
He was born Jan. 13, 1945. in Big Spring to Elbert Lee Roman II and Dorothy Jean Stallings Roman. He married Betty Lou Langston Sept. 2, 1965, in Lenorah, Texas.
Lee served in the United States Navy. He was a longtime resident of Martin County. He managed the Knott Coop Gin for several years and also farmed in both Martin and Howard counties. Lee was a pilot and enjoyed flying.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Roman; one son, Chris Roman and wife, Paula all of Midland; one daughter, Lori Roman Dombrowski and husband, Mark of San Jose, California; three brothers, Mike Roman, David Roman and Mark Roman all of Big Spring; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother and sister, Bobby Roman and Mary Roman.
The family suggests memorials to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved