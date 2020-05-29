Elbert Lee Roman III, 75, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in an Odessa nursing home. Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
He was born Jan. 13, 1945. in Big Spring to Elbert Lee Roman II and Dorothy Jean Stallings Roman. He married Betty Lou Langston Sept. 2, 1965, in Lenorah, Texas.
Lee served in the United States Navy. He was a longtime resident of Martin County. He managed the Knott Coop Gin for several years and also farmed in both Martin and Howard counties. Lee was a pilot and enjoyed flying.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Roman; one son, Chris Roman and wife, Paula all of Midland; one daughter, Lori Roman Dombrowski and husband, Mark of San Jose, California; three brothers, Mike Roman, David Roman and Mark Roman all of Big Spring; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother and sister, Bobby Roman and Mary Roman.
The family suggests memorials to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2020.