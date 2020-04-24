Home

North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Abilene City Cemetery
Elizabeth June Foresyth Obituary
Elizabeth June Foresyth was called home early in the morning Saturday, April 18, after a long battle with cancer. Friends may call Thursday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St, Abilene. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Abilene City Cemetery.
June was born on June 14, 1946, in Big Spring, Texas to Weaver and Ruby Foresyth. She and her parents moved to Abilene to be near her grandmother in June 1968. In 1975 the family moved into the family home her grandfather had built in 1925. She was very proud of that home. June cared for her mother there until her passing in 2017.
June was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends. 
Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
