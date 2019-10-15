|
Eric Reed Stinson went home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 19. He was born on April 17, 2000 in Big Spring, Texas. His parents are Dan and Jamie Stinson. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 2018.
Eric excelled in track and cross country and was a homecoming nominee his senior year. Through his running, he gained an extended family. After high school, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Army to fulfill his dream of being a part of the military police. Early in his service, he was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma. For this reason, he was transferred from Fort Leonard Wood, MO to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. Eric married his high school sweetheart, Chesney Gillespie on May 26, 2019 in San Antonio.
Eric spent the last year attached to the Warrior Transition Battalion, Alpha Company at Fort Sam Houston. There, he received the best care a soldier could from the dedicated staff of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology unit at Brooke Army Medical Center.
While undergoing many treatments, he fought hard and maintained a positive attitude and inspirational outlook on life. He inadvertently became an ambassador for the Pediatric Hem-Onc unit, helping others in their journey. We can proudly say that Eric made a lasting impression on all who crossed his path. Many have said their lives were made better having known him. His energy, mischief, kindness and zest for life, as well as his genuine smile, are what his friends and family will remember most.
Eric earned the following accommodations: the National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), the Army Achievement Medal (AAM), and the Army Good Conduct Medal (AGCM).
Eric is survived by his wife, Chesney Stinson; his parents, Dan and Jamie Stinson; his brothers, Cliff Stinson and his wife, Nancy, and Ronnie Stinson; his in-laws, Heath and Jennifer Gillespie, and Matthew and Amanda Pinkley; and his cat, Gizmo; as well as many siblings-in-law, cousins, family and friends.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church to be led by Chaplain (Col) ret, John Read. Eric's military brothers will escort him to and from his memorial.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Nalley- Pickle and Welch funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Cooper Miller, Kenneth Clark, Manuel Marquez, Juan Lugo, Augustine De Los Santos, Ian Gonzales, Brandon Rogers, John-Michael Leggett, and Randall Shaw.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 15, 2019