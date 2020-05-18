Ervin "Fran" Bordofske, 85, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Abilene.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. C.V. Blake, officiating. Private family interment will be in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Fran was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Quanah, Texas, to the late Frank and Margaret (Rowland) Bordofske. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1953. He served in the US Army. After leaving the service, Fran married Sherrie Fletcher in 1961 and they had two sons, David and Terry.
Fran was a welder and an inspector for Fina refineries in Big Spring and Port Arthur for 32 years.
Fran and Carolee Richardson were married on May 27, 1983, in Big Spring. Fran and Carolee retired to Abilene, Texas, in 1993. Fran enjoyed fishing and volunteering through the RSVP organization building wheelchair ramps for people's homes and assisted the Abilene Police Department with maintenance of their vehicles.
Fran is survived by his wife Carolee of Abilene; two sons, David Bordofske and wife Darla of Valley View, Texas, and Terry Bordofske and wife Lysette of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two step-daughters, Laura Turner of Horseshoe Bay, Texas and Pam Williams and husband Joe of Hamby, Texas; one brother, Calvin Bordofske of Abilene; six grandchildren, Jordan Bordofske, Brooke Bordofske, Jerrod Bordofske and wife Kristen, Justin Bordofske, Nick Bordofske and Blake Bordofske and Meisha; two step-grandchildren, Courtnee Johnson and husband Brandon and Haven Williams; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Lola Bordofske; and two great step-grandchildren, Emma and Kennedy Johnson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Justin, Jerrod, Nick and Blake Bordofske, David Yates, Joe Williams and Rodney Smith.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Safety City.
The family of Fran Bordofske wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.