Esther Mezick
1933 - 2020
Esther Mezick, 87, of Coahoma, Texas passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas. A prayer service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Esther was born on July 10, 1933, in Coahoma, Texas to Aristeo Munoz and Emeteria Jaime. She followed her passion for cooking by working for Hermans Restaurant for over 45 years. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Esther is survived by her daughters, Christina Price from Ft. Worth, Texas; Joelle Ludington from Big Spring, Texas; Aurora Lozano from Hobbs, NM; Deborah Cantu from Big Spring, Texas; Rosemary Baker from Odessa, Texas; her son, Conrad Mezick from Hobbs, NM; her seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and four sisters.
She is preceded in death by her father Aristeo Munoz; her mother Emeteria Jaime; and her 4 brothers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
