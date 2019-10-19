|
|
Eugene "Bo" Bennett, 76, of Big Spring, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in an Odessa hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Jim Binnix officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Big Spring to James Roy and Faytie Bennett, and married Linda Frazier July 28, 1962. She preceded him in death March 26, 2004. He then married Tina Neighbors Angel July 20, 2018.
Bo graduated from Coahoma High School where he played basketball. He worked as a pumper for various companies, and in 1999 became self-employed as a contract pumper. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an animal lover. He attended Midway Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Bennett; three grandchildren, Skyler Coates and wife, Jessica, Brody Coates and wife, Brandi, Brissa Coates, Angelina Neighbors, and Destiny Neighbors; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Coates, Braxton Coates and Gabriel Armstrong; and one brother, Gerald Bennett.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, DeNeise Coates; one son, Jamie Bennett; seven brothers, Homer Bennett, Clarence Jack Bennett, Oma Bennett, J.R. Bennett Jr., Gerald Bennett, Bill Bennett, and Buster Bennett; seven sisters, Adlene Skeen, Arlene McMercury, Faye Jean Tarpet, Mildred Shortes, Betty Burcham, Patsy Baird and Peggy Allen.
The family suggests memorials to the at www.kidney.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 19, 2019