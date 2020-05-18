Eva Rubio
1947 - 2020
Eva Rubio, 72, of Big Spring died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday.  Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Eva was born July 24, 1947, in Nieves Durango Mexico.
She traveled between El Paso and Big Spring.  She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupanas.  She led rosaries, loved helping people.  She loved cooking, gardening, and most of all being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.   
Eva is survived by two sisters:  Leocadia Vargas of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Maria de Jesus Menchoca of Hobbs, New Mexico; brother:  Carlos Rubio of Nieves Durango, Mexico; daughter:  Ana Guereca of Big Spring; son:  Jose Villagrana of Big Spring; grandchildren:  Nubia Valdez, Israel Valdez, Alma Guereca, David Villagrana, and Ana Villagrana; great grandchildren:  Riley McCalister and Francisco Padilla.
Eva was preceded in death by her father:  Evaristo Rubio; mother:  Juana Mares Rubio; husband:  Jose Luis Vallagrana; brother:  Francisco Rubio; sister:  Soledad Hernandez; and her niece:  Rosa Romero.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
