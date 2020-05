Eva Rubio, 72, of Big Spring died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel.Eva was born July 24, 1947, in Nieves Durango Mexico.She traveled between El Paso and Big Spring. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupanas. She led rosaries, loved helping people. She loved cooking, gardening, and most of all being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Eva is survived by two sisters: Leocadia Vargas of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Maria de Jesus Menchoca of Hobbs, New Mexico; brother: Carlos Rubio of Nieves Durango, Mexico; daughter: Ana Guereca of Big Spring; son: Jose Villagrana of Big Spring; grandchildren: Nubia Valdez, Israel Valdez, Alma Guereca, David Villagrana, and Ana Villagrana; great grandchildren: Riley McCalister and Francisco Padilla.Eva was preceded in death by her father: Evaristo Rubio; mother: Juana Mares Rubio; husband: Jose Luis Vallagrana; brother: Francisco Rubio; sister: Soledad Hernandez; and her niece: Rosa Romero.Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com