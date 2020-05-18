Eva Rubio, 72, of Big Spring died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Eva was born July 24, 1947, in Nieves Durango Mexico.
She traveled between El Paso and Big Spring. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupanas. She led rosaries, loved helping people. She loved cooking, gardening, and most of all being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eva is survived by two sisters: Leocadia Vargas of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Maria de Jesus Menchoca of Hobbs, New Mexico; brother: Carlos Rubio of Nieves Durango, Mexico; daughter: Ana Guereca of Big Spring; son: Jose Villagrana of Big Spring; grandchildren: Nubia Valdez, Israel Valdez, Alma Guereca, David Villagrana, and Ana Villagrana; great grandchildren: Riley McCalister and Francisco Padilla.
Eva was preceded in death by her father: Evaristo Rubio; mother: Juana Mares Rubio; husband: Jose Luis Vallagrana; brother: Francisco Rubio; sister: Soledad Hernandez; and her niece: Rosa Romero.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Eva was born July 24, 1947, in Nieves Durango Mexico.
She traveled between El Paso and Big Spring. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupanas. She led rosaries, loved helping people. She loved cooking, gardening, and most of all being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eva is survived by two sisters: Leocadia Vargas of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Maria de Jesus Menchoca of Hobbs, New Mexico; brother: Carlos Rubio of Nieves Durango, Mexico; daughter: Ana Guereca of Big Spring; son: Jose Villagrana of Big Spring; grandchildren: Nubia Valdez, Israel Valdez, Alma Guereca, David Villagrana, and Ana Villagrana; great grandchildren: Riley McCalister and Francisco Padilla.
Eva was preceded in death by her father: Evaristo Rubio; mother: Juana Mares Rubio; husband: Jose Luis Vallagrana; brother: Francisco Rubio; sister: Soledad Hernandez; and her niece: Rosa Romero.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.