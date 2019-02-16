|
Evangelina Flores Enriquez, 67, of Lenorah, TX, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in an Odessa hospital. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Clemente Villa officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
She was born Sep. 30, 1951, in Mexico. Evangelina married Cayetano Enriquez and he preceded her in death October 2011.
Evangelina was a lifelong resident of Lenorah where she raised her family.
Survivors include four sons, Jose Enriquez and his wife, Shay, Jesus Enriquez and his wife, Cyndee, Rogelio Enriquez and Cayetano Enriquez Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Blake, Brittney, Kaylie, Veronica, Victoria, Anisia, Italia, Gustavo, Emyly, Xavier and Noah; and two great-grandsons, Talon and Kevin.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Oscar Enriquez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 15, 2019