Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Evangelina Florez Enriquez


Evangelina Florez Enriquez


1951 - 2019
Evangelina Florez Enriquez Obituary
Evangelina Flores Enriquez, 67, of Lenorah, TX, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in an Odessa hospital. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Clemente Villa officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
She was born Sep. 30, 1951, in Mexico. Evangelina married Cayetano Enriquez and he preceded her in death October 2011.
Evangelina was a lifelong resident of Lenorah where she raised her family.
Survivors include four sons, Jose Enriquez and his wife, Shay, Jesus Enriquez and his wife, Cyndee, Rogelio Enriquez and Cayetano Enriquez Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Blake, Brittney, Kaylie, Veronica, Victoria, Anisia, Italia, Gustavo, Emyly, Xavier and Noah; and two great-grandsons, Talon and Kevin.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Oscar Enriquez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
