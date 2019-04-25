Evangelina "Eva" Perez Soliz, 80, of Big Spring, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in a Midland hospital. A Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.

She was born March 17, 1938, in Beeville, Texas and married Noe G. Soliz, Sr. June 17, 1954, in Beeville, Texas.

Eva was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and a Catholic.

Survivors include her husband, Noe G. Soliz, Sr. of Big Spring; six daughters, Janie Ortiz and husband, Ron of Victoria, Lydia Soliz and boyfriend, Manuel Jiminez of Big Spring, Alice Heredia and husband, Leon of San Antonio, Mary Franco and husband, Jesus of Fort Worth, Gracie Soliz and husband, Oscar Rodriguez of Midland, and Sandra Hill and husband, Greg of Corpus Christi; three sons, Joe Soliz and wife, Mary, Noe Soliz, Jr. and John Soliz all of Big Spring; 36 grandchildren; 76 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson; two sisters; a brother; her mother, San Juanita Perez; and her father, Theodore Perez.

Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2019