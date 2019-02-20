Services Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432) 267-8288 Funeral service 12:00 PM Green Hill's Memorial Park Cemetery Rancho Palos Verdes , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Carter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Ella Carter

1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Evelyn Ella Carter, sometimes referred to as, Evelyn Homolka Carter, a retired Morehouse Parish, LA school teacher and Louisiana real estate broker, died at the age of 100 on Feb. 15, 2019, from complications following a fall. Evelyn's most beloved job was that of a wife, mother and grandmother.

Evelyn Carter is the daughter of John and Anna Homolka from Wilbur, NE. She had a beloved deceased sister, Susie Lee Allen of Torrance, CA and loved brother, Roland Homolka, of NC.

Evelyn is attended to by Myers & Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring, TX. Final funeral services will be held on Feb. 23, at Green Hill's Memorial Park Cemetery, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. at 12 p.m.. Mrs. Carter will be interred in a family mausoleum.

Evelyn Carter was born Aug. 9, 1918, in the Czech town of Wilbur, NE where everyone spoke Czech. Evelyn started her teaching career at the age of 17 in Nebraska. In those days, teachers could teach elementary school with a high school degree. She saved her money and attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. Evelyn, after her move to Louisiana, obtained her teacher's master degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Gale Carter met Evelyn at Peru State College when both were chosen for the homecoming court. They were married in 1941. The marriage had to be a secret because in the early 1940's, female teachers could not be wed. Evelyn's quote on this matter was, "When my husband and I got married, the only people who knew about it were our parents and closest friends. Many of the rural school boards would not tolerate having married female teachers, even though it was okay to have married male teachers."

World War II started and Gale enlisted in the army becoming a decorated Army Captain at 25 years of age. Gale served in the Battles of Leyte and Okinawa in the Pacific. During Gale's absence, Evelyn worked for the U.S. Department of Defense in California, where she was assigned to a team that calculated the resources needed to build American war planes. Evelyn recalled, "When the war broke out the country needed women to fill the jobs of all our men serving overseas. I knew it was my duty to do what I could at home, so I signed up to do my part."

When the war ended, Gale followed his army buddy, Warren White, to Mer Rouge, LA where the couple settled. Gale and Evelyn bought a drug store in the town. After three children were born, the store was sold and Evelyn became a dress shop owner and then became a kindergarten and third grade teacher in Mer Rouge. Gale became a realtor and land broker. After Evelyn's retirement from teaching, she became a realtor and partnered with her husband until his death in 1993. Evelyn continued her working career, which ended when she was 92 years of age.

For the past five years, Evelyn has resided in Big Spring, TX, minutes from her daughter, Susan. After Evelyn's fall, she resided at Parkview Nursing Home in Big Spring, where she was treated wonderfully.

Evelyn is survived by her brother, Roland Homolka and his son, Greg Homolka of Asheville, NC, Evelyn's son, John William Carter of Torrance, CA, married to Val Horlacher Carter, daughters, Penny Ruffin of Highlands Ranch, CO, married to Russell Ruffin and Gale "Susan" Durham of Big Spring, TX, married to Hill Durham. Evelyn is also survived by a first cousin, Joey Vosoba of Wilbur, NE. Evelyn has seven grandchildren; Penny Anne and Cindy (Penny's), John and Megan (John's) and Wendy, Christina and Kimberly (Susan's). Evelyn also has 12 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Roland Homolka and Greg Homolka of Asheville, NC, John Carter II,of Bolder, CO, Kevin Cantrell of Manhattan Beach, CA, Dr. Dant Sandras of Kenner, LA, Lawrence Lopez of Palos Verdes, CA, Zack Siefker of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Evelyn's sons-in-laws, Russell Ruffin of Highlands Ranch, CO and Hill Durham of Big Spring, TX.

Honorary pallbearers are Dan McCue of Roseburg,Or, Johnny McAdams, Dickie Blackwell, Daniel Harris,Bob Erle Clark and Dickie Heusel, all of Mer Rouge, LA. Prentice Norred, of Eros, LA, Joe White Jr. of Shreveport, LA and Andy Barham of Oak Ridge, LA.

Posthumously as honorary pallbearers are Dan McDuff of Monroe, LA, Rex Green and T J Parker,Sr, of Mer Rouge, LA, Jackie Yeldell of Bastrop, LA, Dr. Bernard Soto of Orlando, FL and Dr. John Coats of Bastrop, LA.

During her 100th birthday party in Big Spring, TX, Evelyn told her guests, "I've had a wonderful life. Big Spring friends have been lovely and Mer Rouge friends are family to me. Mer Rouge, LA, was the perfect place to raise a family. God has been good to me. I have been blessed with a wonderful and loving family."

Evelyn left her children with a lesson to have love for all, forgiveness and "don't sweat the small stuff!"

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.