Evelyn Trammell Lacey, age 82, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home in Crockett.
She was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Athens to parents, Thomas Trammell and Bessie Weeks Trammell. Evelyn received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Eastern New Mexico University and a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance from Stephen F. Austin University.
She was a wonderful mother and a pastor's wife for 63 years. Her accomplishments are perfectly described in the words of Solomon, "Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her; so he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life. Strength and honor are her clothing; she shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all." Proverbs 31: 10-29
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Robert H. Lacey of Crockett; son, Kyle Lacey and wife, Nicole of Big Spring; daughter; Kimberly White and husband, Brad of Crockett; grandchildren, Dianne Taff and husband, Harley of Big Spring, Joshua Lacey and wife, Stacey of Juneau, Ak, Seth White and wife, Julie of Nacogdoches, Paige Young and husband, Luke of Longview, Amber White of Crockett, Laura Mae White of Denison, Lane White and wife, Heejeong of Denton, Shae White and wife, Amy of Anaheim, CA, Quinn White of Crockett, Julianne White of Dallas, Jenny White of Crockett, Nathanael White of Crockett, Sophia White of Crockett; great-grandchildren, Jerzey and Conner Andrae of Big Spring, Aiden and Abigail Lacey of Juneau, AK, Carmen and Bruce Young of Longview, Mason and Parker White of Denison, Lawrence White of Crockett, Andy White of Crockett; brother, Nolan Trammell and wife, Pat of Rio Vista; sister, Emma Rettman of Crockett; numerous other loving relatives and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by grandson, Robert Daniel "Robby" White; parents, Thomas and Bessie Trammell; brothers, Tommy Trammell and James Trammell.
Funeral services for Evelyn Trammell Lacey will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Crockett with Dr. Keeney Dickenson officiating. Interment to follow in the Lovelady Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.