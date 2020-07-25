Our Beloved Brother, Everett Doyle Phillips, 81, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Guanajuato, Mexico. Doyle was born March 22, 1939, in Big Spring, Texas.

In 1955, his family moved to Mexico City, Mexico, to work with the local Baptist Church Missions. Doyle was 16 and attended school in Mexico City. They moved back to Big Spring, but, Doyle's heart was in Mexico and returned to Mexico many times during his life.

Doyle, attended and graduated from Big Spring High School, then after graduation he joined the Army, and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Following his time in the Army, he lived in San Francisco, California, for many years. In 1993, he returned to Big Spring, beginning a new endeavor, writing History Books about Howard County and Big Spring, photographing the Big Spring and sketching and painting many drawings of the area.

During his last years, he worked tirelessly in the community of Guanajuato, Mexico with the Expat Community. He spent his time distributing winter blankets in the surrounding hamlets and other charitable causes. Doyle, was a liaison between the Expats and the Consulate and became a connector of the people in the Expat Community. Another, contribution was his work setting up, and organizing, the English Language Library, in downtown Guanajuato, from a musty collection of books, to an open and managed library for everyone to enjoy.

The family wants to thank his friends, Claudia and family and Susan and daughter Eve for their loving care for Doyle during his illness in Guanajuato.

Doyle, the oldest of eight children, was preceded in death by his Dad, Everett Doyle (Ted) Phillips, Mother, Perry Lou Phillips, Sister, Mary Luan Phillips and Brother, David Jon Phillips (who passed away April 13, 2020). Doyle is survived by siblings Wesley Phillips, Tom Phillips, Lila McAdams, Nathan Phillips, and Debbie Burgin.

A Celebration of Life for Doyle and David, will be held at the Peace Chapel, Trinity Memorial in Big Spring, at a later date.

