Felix Perez Perez, passed on Nov. 13, 2020, due to natural causes in Big Spring, Texas at the age of 87. The family will receive guests at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, in Big Spring, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., and a vigil and rosary will begin at 7 p.m.. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral mass will be held on Wednesday.
Felix was born on Feb. 2, 1933, in a humble home in the small town of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. Felix was the seventh sibling of eight children to Ramon and Isabel Perez.
He spent his youth enjoying the beach, playing baseball, and spending time with family. In 1951 he enlisted, spending two years in the United States Army and serving a combat tour in Korea.
On Nov. 20, 1954, he married Rosaura Rios in Aguada, Puerto Rico. They moved to New York, where he was a taxi driver. In 1956, Felix enlisted in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he served in a combat tour in Vietnam and was on several duty stations with his family including New Jersey; the Philippines; Tacoma, Washington; Puerto Rico; Charleston, South Carolina; and, Big Spring, Texas, where he has lived since 1973.
He received several commendations and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before his retirement in 1975. His work ethic was unmatched, at times working up to three jobs to ensure that his family would be provided for. After leaving the military he held several different jobs, but worked at the VA Hospital and Big Spring State Hospital, having reached full retirement from both. Felix worked hard, but also made time for boxing, coaching baseball and softball, and his love of bowling.
Felix was outgoing and friendly, and he never met a stranger. He was best known for his extreme generosity and his great desire to help those in need. One winter, Felix walked through the Walmart parking lot and saw two teenage boys, one in a tee shirt with no coat or jacket. He asked the young man why he didn't have a coat on and the boy replied that he had lost it. Felix removed his coat and handed it to him and told the boy "Don't lose this one". This type of interaction with others was common for Felix.
It was always a delight to watch him around small children as he would do anything to get them to laugh, from making faces to rolling around on the ground, to dancing with them. His example made many of us better people. His departure leaves this world a little dimmer for those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 of his siblings, and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Rosaura Perez, son Felix Ramon Perez of Austin Texas; daughter Elfi Llanette Perez Tucker of Big Spring, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Harry and Lisa Perez of Leander, Texas; grandchildren Eric and Kristyn Perez; William Tucker; Shawn Gregory; Anthony and Katie Tucker; Natalia and Ben Lawson; Ann Marie and Kameron Moncus; Alexander Felix Perez; Elizabeth Nicole Perez; Preston Barfield; Logan Barfield; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Felix will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family would ask for donations to the Big Spring St. Vincent De Paul and the Alzheimer's Association
