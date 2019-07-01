Fernando "Nano" Sepeda III, 43, of Fort Worth, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock from his injuries after a motorcycle accident. Fernando wished to be cremated.

The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, July 1 and again on Tuesday July 2, at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.

He was born to Fernando and Clara Nancy Sepeda, Jr. June 2, 1976, in Carrizo Springs, Texas. He was a board operator for WTG in Stanton. Prior to that, he was an operator with Alon, USA. Fernando was an artist, musician, comedian, philosopher, coach and loving father and husband. His smile and laughter were contagious. If you were in a bad mood and he came around, it didn't last long. He loved outdoors, making bonfires for his family and friends, playing guitar with his daughters, and his video games. Some of his happiest times were on the mats at Warlord MMA training for Brazilian Ju Jitsu. There he was a mentor, training partner and friend to all gym members. Before the accident he had an injury that kept him from training. While in ICU, Professor Nathan Torres, awarded Fernando his Blue Belt in BJJ. Fernando sported his signature "Stache" for over 15 yrs.; through the years he acquired many nicknames, Nano, Nando, Fred, Fern, Freddie Bear, Fredricko, Gopher Fred, freak-out Fred, but the name he loved most to hear was Dad. Fernando was known to many as a light-hearted, fun-loving, storyteller with a heart of gold. He will be missed by so many in the community. OSS Fernando!

Fernando is survived by his wife of 21 years, Amanda; daughters, Chloe and Trinity, of Big Spring; sisters, Amanda R. and Amy R. Sepeda; 11 nieces, Stephanie Castillo, Sylvia Castillo and friend, Kristi Cortez, Jessica Castillo, Alyssa Castillo and boyfriend, Michael Hernandez, of San Antonio, Sabrina Zurita, Rayana and Autumn Jones, Miranda and Emily Tapia, Icess Torres, and Destiny Sepeda; and two nephews, Angel Sepeda and Alejandro "Gordo" Garcia, all of Fort Worth; six great-nephews and five great-nieces; cousin Frankie Sosa of North Richland Hills, who was with him in the last moments; maternal grandmother Manuela Q. Ruiz, from Crystal City; and multiple other, loving, family members including aunts, uncles, cousins and extended members.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Calletano Ruiz; paternal grandparents, Theresa and Fernando Sepeda; aunt, Aurora Martinez; uncle, Frankie Sepeda; and great-nephew, Roger "RGee" Guajardo III.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on June 30, 2019