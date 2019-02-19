Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Flo (Stover) Nichols


Flo (Stover) Nichols Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that we tell you our sweet Flo Nichols went to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mt. Olive Memorial Park
She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Turkey, Tex. to Willie and Gladys Stover and was the oldest of four siblings, Irene Barber, Billie Stover and Lou Renfro.
She was an active member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Big Spring, Texas.
She married Fred Dean in 1945. They had two children Bill Dean and Sande Glaspie, and two grandchildren, Tiffany May and Shannon May.
Later in life she met and married J. P. "Chuck" Nichols and remained in Big Spring to live out her remaining life.
She is survived by her daughter Sande, granddaughter Tiffany, her sister Lou and brother-in-law Jim.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Chuck, her parents, one sister Irene and her brother Billy, her son Bill, grandson Shannon and her niece Carolyn McIntire.
Flo loved her Lord, her church and her friends. Most of all she loved her family, niece Marilyn and husband Ronnie Burgess, their three children Nancy Burgess, Tommy Burgess and LeAnn Pittenger and nephew Arthur "Clay" McIntire. Along with her great nephews Tyler Burgess, Dylan Bone and great nieces Faith Gonzalez and Kaylee Pittenger. She was quick to say that her favorite was her great great nephew, "Little Man" Derek Gonzalez.
Pallbearers are Tommy Burgess, Clay McIntire, Robert Pittenger, Dylan Bone, Tyler Burgess Collin Baldwin and honorary Alex Gonzalez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
