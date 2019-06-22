Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for Flute Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flute King Lloyd


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flute King Lloyd Obituary
A celebration of the life of Flute King Lloyd, 86, of Lubbock, Texas, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Flute by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Flute passed away June 19, 2019. She was born April 20, 1933, in Aspermont, Texas, to Joseph Moore and Vivian Moore. She was a graduate of Jayton High School in 1951. She married Leslie Lloyd, who preceded her in death, on April 19, 2014. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Big Spring, Texas. While living in Post, she took care of many kids at her home. Flute loved to cook, sew and work in her yard. She loved to dance all of her life. She loved her girls and her dogs.
Loved ones include daughter, Gaynell Carter; daughter, Melanie Fortenberry and husband, John; sister, Dean Barker; grandchildren, Rusty Workman and wife, Leslie, Shawn Thomas and girlfriend, Tasha Sell, Brynn Ireland and Emily Ireland, Michael Fortenberry and wife, Jill; great-grandchildren, Reagan Workman, Roan Workman, Jentry Fortenberry, Brooklyn Ireland Brayden Ashmore; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Published in Big Spring Herald from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now