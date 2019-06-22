A celebration of the life of Flute King Lloyd, 86, of Lubbock, Texas, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Flute by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Flute passed away June 19, 2019. She was born April 20, 1933, in Aspermont, Texas, to Joseph Moore and Vivian Moore. She was a graduate of Jayton High School in 1951. She married Leslie Lloyd, who preceded her in death, on April 19, 2014. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Big Spring, Texas. While living in Post, she took care of many kids at her home. Flute loved to cook, sew and work in her yard. She loved to dance all of her life. She loved her girls and her dogs.

Loved ones include daughter, Gaynell Carter; daughter, Melanie Fortenberry and husband, John; sister, Dean Barker; grandchildren, Rusty Workman and wife, Leslie, Shawn Thomas and girlfriend, Tasha Sell, Brynn Ireland and Emily Ireland, Michael Fortenberry and wife, Jill; great-grandchildren, Reagan Workman, Roan Workman, Jentry Fortenberry, Brooklyn Ireland Brayden Ashmore; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.