1/1
Frances Jean Jennings
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Jean Jennings, 85, of Big Spring, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Big Spring to B. Y. "Ben" and Dillie Files Dixon. She married Jimmie Ralph Jennings March 12, 1959 in Odessa.
Jean attended Big Spring schools. She was employed for many years for the CPA firm, Lee, Reynolds and Welch, and also for Ross H. Boykin. She was a former member of the Spring City Chapter ABWA and served as Program Chairman, Vice-President, and President and was named Woman of the Year in 1973. She was a former member of the National Secretaries Association and served as Recording Secretary and President and was named Secretary of the Year in 1979. Jean served several years on the Advisory Committee for Secretarial Science at Howard College. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie R. Jennings of Big Spring; two daughters, Donna Flud of Fletcher, NC and Renee Burleson and husband, Mike of Big Spring; three grandsons, Dan Brewster, Cody Burleson and Jacob Burleson; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Vera Mae Messenger, Sudie Belle Beeman, Anna Locklar and Illa Morgan; and two brothers, Dick Dixon and Floyd Alton Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved