Frances Jean Jennings, 85, of Big Spring, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Big Spring to B. Y. "Ben" and Dillie Files Dixon. She married Jimmie Ralph Jennings March 12, 1959 in Odessa.
Jean attended Big Spring schools. She was employed for many years for the CPA firm, Lee, Reynolds and Welch, and also for Ross H. Boykin. She was a former member of the Spring City Chapter ABWA and served as Program Chairman, Vice-President, and President and was named Woman of the Year in 1973. She was a former member of the National Secretaries Association and served as Recording Secretary and President and was named Secretary of the Year in 1979. Jean served several years on the Advisory Committee for Secretarial Science at Howard College. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie R. Jennings of Big Spring; two daughters, Donna Flud of Fletcher, NC and Renee Burleson and husband, Mike of Big Spring; three grandsons, Dan Brewster, Cody Burleson and Jacob Burleson; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Vera Mae Messenger, Sudie Belle Beeman, Anna Locklar and Illa Morgan; and two brothers, Dick Dixon and Floyd Alton Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com