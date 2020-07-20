Frances Lynn "Fran" Trotter, 74, died Friday July 17, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.,m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Francis was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Levelland, to Pearl and Herman Shifflett. She grew up in Big Spring, lived a number of years in Odessa and San Angelo. She had lived the last 30 years in Colorado City. She was a homemaker, but also managed several food places. She and her sister worked for her dad, Herman Shifflett. He was a home builder and they did the painting work for him. She was a Baptist.
Francis loved ceramics, especially ceramic dolls. She loved sewing but most of all her grandkids.
Francis is survived by two daughters: Donna Madrid and her husband Mike of Colorado City and Lori Lowery and her husband Richard of Sachse; two sons: Herman Hogue and his wife Kimberly of Guthrie, OK and Bobby Hogue of Voss; her mother: Pearl Shifflett of Big Spring; two sisters: Dorothy Tidwell and her husband Chuck of Big Spring and Pamela Hadorn of Big Spring; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by her father; one sister: Sammie Armstrong and one grandson: Blake Hogue.
