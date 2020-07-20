1/1
Frances Lynn "Fran" Trotter
1945 - 2020
Frances Lynn "Fran" Trotter, 74, died Friday July 17, 2020.  Visitation will be 9 a.,m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Francis was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Levelland, to Pearl and Herman Shifflett.  She grew up in Big Spring, lived a number of years in Odessa and San Angelo.  She had lived the last 30 years in Colorado City.  She was a homemaker, but also managed several food places.  She and her sister worked for her dad, Herman Shifflett.  He was a home builder and they did the painting work for him.  She was a Baptist.  
Francis loved ceramics, especially ceramic dolls.  She loved sewing but most of all her grandkids.  
Francis is survived by two daughters:  Donna Madrid and her husband Mike of Colorado City and Lori Lowery and her husband Richard of Sachse; two sons:  Herman Hogue and his wife Kimberly of Guthrie, OK and Bobby Hogue of Voss; her mother:  Pearl Shifflett of Big Spring; two sisters:  Dorothy Tidwell and her husband Chuck of Big Spring and Pamela Hadorn of Big Spring; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.  
Francis was preceded in death by her father; one sister:  Sammie Armstrong and one grandson:  Blake Hogue.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
