|
|
Francisco "Frank" Escobedo, 83, received his wings and passed into glory on Oct. 14, 2019, at his daughter's home in Amarillo, Texas.
He was born June 27, 1936, in Fort Davis, Texas, to Francisco and Merced Escobedo and was raised by his grandparents, Trinidad and Simona Escobedo, also from Ft. Davis, Texas.
Frank married his lifelong sweetheart, Alicia Granado Escobedo, on July 23, 1955, in Ft. Davis Texas. They were married for 64 years.
Frank lived in the West Texas area, where he worked for the Long X Ranch in Kent, Texas, as a ranch hand for many years before moving to the Cowden Ranch, now known as Bar O Land and Cattle Ranch, in 1999, for Bill and Mary Cowden. There was hardly a day that you would not find Frank doing what he loved. Frank could be found out in the ranch checking water lines, checking on the cattle, mending fences, cooking for hunters, or various events, and all that a ranch demands until August 2019.
Throughout the years, Frank built lasting relationship with many people in the West Texas area and was known for his famous chile colorado or those delicious burritos. Frank could make a friend anywhere he went. During the summers, you would see his granddaughters in tote working along his side, and, as the years passed, the great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well. There was not a day that Frank was not working, which he called "having fun", or dancing to music every chance he got. Most of all, Frank was known for his friendly personality and his servant's heart. It would be extremely hard to find another Frank Escobedo, in fact, I know that the mold was broken the day he was born in 1936.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Merced Escobedo; brothers, Alifonso and Carlos Escobedo; sisters, Maria Rodriguez, Adela Dominquez, and Eufemia Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alicia; daughter, Mary Alice Escobedo Rael; son, Larry Escobedo and wife, Jessica of Ft. Davis; brothers, Trini, David, Margarito, Albert, and Fred Escobedo; sisters, Erminia Franco, Erlinda Rios, Irene Lara, Yolanda Diaz, and Luisa Hernandez; granddaughters, Georgia Estrada, Jackie Torres, Samantha Estrada, Laurese Gretchen, Brittany and Paityn Escobedo; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial reunion reception in honor of Mr. Frank Escobedo will be at Prude Ranch, 201 Prude Guest Ranch Rd, Fort Davis, TX, 79734 on Nov. 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4p.m., located in the gym. Come celebrate his life with us!
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 19, 2019