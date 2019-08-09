|
|
Frankie Simpkins Franklin, 80, of Lubbock, formerly of Big Spring, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Doug Shelley, pastor of East Side Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be private.
Frankie was born April 25, 1939, in Edinburg, Texas, to Willie Goode Turner and S.F. Turner Sr. Frankie lived in Abilene, Texas, until 1964, at which time she moved to Big Spring. She worked for the Texas Education Agency and retired from Big Spring Education Agency. Frankie married Olen Gene Simpkins in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 2010. In 2012, Frankie married Amos Ted Franklin, and he passed in 2018. Frankie and Ted moved to Slaton in 2014. At the time of her death, she was living in Lubbock. She had been a faithful member of East Side Baptist Church for many years.
Frankie is survived by her children, Mitzi Sumner (Harry) of Lubbock; Pat Franklin (Paula) of Lubbock, Sheldon Franklin (Angela) of Greenville, and Shari Tellis Jones of Lubbock; six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sam Turner of Granbury and Ken Turner of Nashville, Tennessee; and one sister, Maxine Ingle of Beeville, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both spouses, Gene Simpkins and Ted Franklin; five sisters; two brothers; one son, Kerry Simpkins; and two great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer's Research, West Texas Chapter Midland, 4400 N. Big Spring C-32, Midland, TX 79705; , 2630 West Freeway, Suite 250, Ft. Worth, TX 76102 or to American Kidney Foundation, 4204 Gardendale, St #106, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Pallbearers will be family and special friends.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 9, 2019