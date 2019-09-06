|
On Sept. 4, 2019, Gary Lee Scott of Big Spring, Texas, left this earth to be with his Lord, his parents and his brother at the age of 69. Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Gary was born in Hamilton, Texas, on April 14, 1950, to the proud parents of Arlys Atkins Scott and Alfred (Al) Baldwin Scott. He also had a longtime bond with his little brother, Glen Alan Scott. Gary became many things in his life, but notably a ham radio enthusiast, an electronics collector and an arrowhead hunter. He worked for many years alongside his family at Big Spring Video and Big Spring Printing, as well as Angelo Home Video in San Angelo, Texas.
Gary was proud of his Scott heritage. He loved learning about his family history from his father, Al, and enjoyed playing his bagpipes whenever he could. He had many longtime friends and would give the shirt off of his back if needed.
Gary is survived by three children, Jonathan Kirk Scott of Prosper, Texas, Stephan Kade Scott of Belton, Texas, and Carol Scott Duke of Austin, Texas; and nephew Tommy Scott. He is also survived by several grandchildren and a granddaughter on the way.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; mother Arlys; his father, Al; and his brother, Glen. Gary followed in his father's footsteps and also had a great love for cats. In his honor, please consider a donation to Happy Day Humane Society in Big Spring, TX, https://www.hcths.org/donations.html.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 6, 2019