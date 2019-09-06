Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Scott


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Scott Obituary
On Sept. 4, 2019, Gary Lee Scott of Big Spring, Texas, left this earth to be with his Lord, his parents and his brother at the age of 69. Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. 
Gary was born in Hamilton, Texas, on April 14, 1950, to the proud parents of Arlys Atkins Scott and Alfred (Al) Baldwin Scott. He also had a longtime bond with his little brother, Glen Alan Scott. Gary became many things in his life, but notably a ham radio enthusiast, an electronics collector and an arrowhead hunter. He worked for many years alongside his family at Big Spring Video and Big Spring Printing, as well as Angelo Home Video in San Angelo, Texas.
Gary was proud of his Scott heritage. He loved learning about his family history from his father, Al, and enjoyed playing his bagpipes whenever he could. He had many longtime friends and would give the shirt off of his back if needed.  
Gary is survived by three children, Jonathan Kirk Scott of Prosper, Texas, Stephan Kade Scott of Belton, Texas, and Carol Scott Duke of Austin, Texas; and nephew Tommy Scott. He is also survived by several grandchildren and a granddaughter on the way.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; mother Arlys; his father, Al; and his brother, Glen. Gary followed in his father's footsteps and also had a great love for cats. In his honor, please consider a donation to Happy Day Humane Society in Big Spring, TX, https://www.hcths.org/donations.html.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now