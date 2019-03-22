Gayle (Mumsy) Bledsoe, 83, of Big Spring, Tex., died peacefully on March 17, 2019, in the caring and loving community at Park View Nursing Center. She was born June 30, 1935, in Spur, Tex., the daughter of J.C. (Chap) and Callie Mae Reese.

She spent her childhood in Spur and graduated from Spur High School. Gayle moved to Big Spring, Tex., in the summer of 1956. She was the secretary of First United Methodist Church until 1972. She worked at T&P Railroad Credit Union and Cosden Credit Union until she moved to Dallas, Tex., in the summer of 1988. She went to work for Kraft General Foods Credit Union where she retired in the spring of 2000. Gayle moved back to Big Spring in 2001 to be close to her three daughters.

Gayle loved her church and took great pride in singing with the choir at First United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful alto, and her greatest joy was singing in the Christmas Cantata each Christmas.

Gayle is survived by her former husband and friend Wade Bledsoe; one brother Collin Reese from Abilene; and three daughters, Galynn Gamble and husband Terry of Big Spring, Jan Brady and husband Michael of Lewisville, Linda Hollingsworth of Abilene; and a daughter-in love Priscilla Enriquez of Big Spring. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend Dassa DeWoody from Garland, Tex.; two nieces, Debbie Reese Neighbors and Pat Cypert; and one nephew, Faron Reese.

A memorial service will be held at Myers & Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family wishes to thank all the caring staff at Hospice of West Texas and Parkview Nursing Center.

Our sweet Mumsy leaves us rich in many loving memories!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkview Nursing and Rehab Activities Fund, 3200 Parkway, Big Spring, Texas 79720

Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 22, 2019