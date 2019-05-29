Services Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432) 267-8288 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Geertje Karwedsky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geertje "Gert" Karwedsky

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Geertje (Gert) Karwedsky, 88, of Big Spring, entered into the arms of our Heavenly Father on May, 11, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel, Big Spring, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Nathan Teeters and Al Yanke officiating.

Described by her family as...strong, determined, funny, caring, unique, cheeky, ornery, honest, spunky, sarcastic, honorable, straightforward, giving, bold, creative, brash, genuine, adaptable, lovely, matriarch and mom, Gert encompassed all of these characteristics and more. She had a fun-loving spirit, a beautiful smile, and was "mom" to many. She enjoyed volunteering, knitting, crocheting, crystal hunting, collecting shells on the beach, and fishing. Gert was a homemaker, but she also worked at B.S.S.H., Wal-Mart, Howard College and Webb Air Force Base. She also worked with her husband, Bob, at Kerr-McGee gas station and AAA Storage. Despite humble beginnings, Gert always had a positive outlook.

Geertje (Gert) Karwedsky was born in Amsterdam, Holland on March 31, 1931, to Hendrik and Redika Akerboom. Her earliest memories were of happy times spent with her parents and brother, Hank, and extended family as they road their bikes, their main means of transportation, for picnics by the sea shore. Gert enjoyed hiking and swimming with a youth club. In 1938, her family started the paperwork process to come to the United States. By the time that the papers were ready, Germany was invading Europe, and their visas were cancelled leaving them behind to witness the invasion of their country, and her once carefree, childhood become one of survival in a city ravaged by war. At the tender age of nine, Gert and her mother scavenged for wood and coal, stood in rationing lines, and traded household items to local farmers for potatoes and grain. With food supplies becoming scarce, the family resorted to eating tulip bulbs, and the decision was made to send Gert, then 12, on a boat with hundreds of other children, to farms in north east Holland. She left not knowing if she would see her family again. She was taken in by a family with five children and the young "city girl" loved all the new experiences of living on a farm. With the liberation of Holland in 1945, Gert was reunited with her family, and they again began the process of immigrating to the United States. In 1947, they sailed to the United States aboard the Gripsolm from Sweden. They were met by their already naturalized American relatives and traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where their new life would begin.

Gert could not speak any English when she arrived in the US and was required to attend a vocational school. She also worked in a cheese factory. To socialize, she and her brother joined a square dancing club where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Karwedsky. Born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Bob, too, had lived through the perils of WWll as a seaman in the Navy aboard the battleship Wisconsin and the aircraft carrier USS Bennington CV20. Bob was in the active reserve after being released from the Navy in 1946.

Gert and Bob were married on Dec. 11, 1948. Two people from different parts of the world, speaking two different languages, united together for over 62 years until Bob's death in 2011. Bob joined the Air Force in 1951, and they started their military journey. They had one son and seven daughters and lived in seven states and Japan, always adapting and forever strengthening the bonds of their family.

The family first came to Big Spring, Texas, in 1964. While serving in the Washington D.C. area in the late 60's and early 70's, Gert and Bob opened their home to foster children. With the love and support of their six children still living at home, they loved and cared for seven foster children.

In 1970, Gert was honored, along with nine other Washington area foster mothers, at a tea hosted by then First Lady Pat Nixon. They were blessed with their youngest son who came into the family at three weeks of age through the foster care system and became a forever member of the family at age eight.

Bob retired from the Air Force in 1970, and, in 1974, they moved back to Big Spring, Texas, and later to Colorado City, Texas, where they were active at the Wallace (senior) Center. Gert and Bob shared their love of the outdoors with their children, and the family often went for Sunday drives, family camp-outs, or a day at the lake fishing. Gert and Bob loved to travel; Bob driving and Gert journaling about their trip. They camped from coast to coast, and, if their campsite was next to a fishing hole, then you would find them side by side, poles in hand and HAPPY!

Geertje is survived by her children, Robert A.(Bobby, Rob) Karwedsky Jr. and his wife, Linda of Brentwood, Tennessee, Suzan Davis and her husband, Bill of Sand Springs, Texas, Cyndy Finnell and her husband, Don of Cleburne, Texas, Judy Yanke and her husband, Al of Big Spring, Texas, Karen Hines and her husband, Bob of Boyd, Texas, Lynda Peiper and her husband, Chris of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, Ellen Kendrick and her husband, Roy of Rochelle, Texas, Laura Strickland and her husband, Ernie of Big Spring, Texas, and Ron Karwedsky of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her sisters-in-law, Fay Sterckx and husband, Darriol of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Mardula (Dodi) Secord and her husband, Reynolds of North Port, Florida; one brother, Hank Akerboom of Green Bay, Wisconsin; 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and one more on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and treasured friends.

In addition to her parents, in-laws, and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Donnie Karwedsky, and a son-in-law, Ed Berry.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Gert's name, the following were dear to her heart: The Wallace Center, P.O. Box 687, Colorado City, Texas 79512, Attn: Julie Erwin; Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 765, Big Spring, Texas, 79720; Happy Day Humane Society, P.O. Box 2009, Big Spring, Texas 79721. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries