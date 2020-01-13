|
Geneva Lee Stacy, 70, of Big Spring died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
She was born March 28, 1949, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Roy and Thelma Stamp Frie. She married Ronald Dee Stacy Oct. 31, 1982, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He preceded her in death May 30, 2014.
Ron and Geneva lived various places throughout their marriage and settled in Big Spring in the early 2000s. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and loved to dance.
Survivors include three daughters, Jenifer McNutt, Jolene McNutt and Angi Stacy; one son, Roy Dale McNutt; 13 grandchildren, Sawyer, Kaylee, Jayden, Andrew, Daniel, Zachery, Lindsey, Raegan, Shane, Leeann, Kade, Morgan, Paige, and McKenna; two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Hayes; two brothers, Johnnie Frie and Marion Frie; two sisters, Anna Ruth Tribble and Suzy Beasley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father in-law, Robert and Ida Mae Stacy; a brother, Alan Frie; and her son, Dwayne Stacy.
