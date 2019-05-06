Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
George B. "Smitty" Smith


1929 - 2019
George B. "Smitty" Smith Obituary
George B. "Smitty" Smith, 90, of Big Spring, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel with Dr. Randy Cotton, officiating.
George was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Luther, Texas to Callie Rogers Smith and Alton Smith. He married Patsy Teague on April 1, 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Marines joining in 1952. He had worked at Hubbard Packing Company, Wheat Furniture and had managed AAA Storage. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
George is survived by his wife, Patsy Smith of Big Spring; one daughter, Tina and husband, Vaughn Medina; two grandchildren, Kaycie and husband Adam Flores and Jeremy Saucedo, and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Litke, Logan Saucedo, MaKenzie Saucedo, Julianna Flores, Jeremiah Saucedo, Jaxsyn Saucedo and Joshua Saucedo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on May 5, 2019
