George Karibian, 72, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
George was born on May 24, 1948, in Stutgardt, Germany. He spent most of his life in California before moving to Big Spring in 2007. George was a Veteran, having served in the US Marines for 10 years and 2 tours in Vietnam.
He loved collecting coins and guns and enjoyed target practice.
He is survived by his wife: Lanita Karibian of Big Spring; five sons: George Karibian (Marrisa) of Long Beach, Ca., Stephen Karibian of Prescott, Az., Bryan Karibian of Oklahoma City, Ok, Brad Fielder and wife Tracy of Early, and Brian Fielder of San Angelo; one sister: Svetlana Manoukian of Big Spring; seven grandchildren: Tristan Fielder and wife Haley, Trace Fielder, Steely Fielder, Bradley Karibian, Bella Karibian, Mercedes Karibian, and Kaylene Karibian.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Nina and Susie.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home.