George W Harwood, 83 of Big Spring went to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his three sons.
He was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Hampton Virginia. On Nov. 7, 1998, he married Katie McAdams at Midway Baptist Church. He served in the Air Force from 1955 until he retired in 1978. He then went to work for the Big Spring Veterans Hospital in 1979 until he retired in 2005.
George was preceded in death by his father, JB Harwood II; mother, Ida Harwood; wife, Katie Harwood; brothers, Burleigh Harwood III, Donny Harwood; sister, Louise Carter and grandson, John Stowers III.
Those left to honor his memory are his two brothers, Bruce and his wife Phyllis Harwood of Dover, DE; David and his wife Tina of Hampton VA; sister, Henrietta Harwood of Hampton VA; three sons, George Harwood JR. and his wife Dianne of Big Spring; Jeff and his wife Julie of Big Spring; and Chris Harwood and his wife Joanne of Lubbock; daughter, Cindy Stovall of Big Spring; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Celebration of life Service will be Aug. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Midway Baptist Church. You will live in our hearts and be forever missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com