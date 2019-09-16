|
Gerald Dwayne Dunlap, age 58 of Plainfield, IL formerly of Big Spring, TX, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1961, to J.C and Jewel Dunlap. Cherished husband of Wakenda L. (Payte) Dunlap, they wedded on Dec. 13, 1985. Beloved father of Jeremy (Claudia) Green and Brandi (Arnulfo) Martinez. Adored Papaw of Marques, Kyleigh, Mia, Braylee, and Dominque Green and Natalyia Martinez. Loving brother of Mary Gowen, Carol (Bud) Wright, Gary (Ruth) Dunlap, Janetta (Cal) Penn. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, JC and Jewel Dunlap; parents-in-law, Wendel and Wynona Payte; siblings, James and Ronnie Dunlap, and Sharron Walls.
Gerald was a long time diesel mechanic for Rip Griffin/TA of Big Spring. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching the Little League World Series.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Coahoma Church Of Christ, 311 N. 2nd Street, Coahoma, TX, 79511, with Eddie Pitchford officiating. Family and friends will be meeting immediately after the service at Cosden Lake at Commanche Trail Park to spread his ashes as requested by Gerald. Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL, 60544. For more information, please call 815-436-9221, or www.overman-jones.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 15, 2019