Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Dwayne Dunlap


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Dwayne Dunlap Obituary
Gerald Dwayne Dunlap, age 58 of Plainfield, IL formerly of Big Spring, TX, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1961, to J.C and Jewel Dunlap. Cherished husband of Wakenda L. (Payte) Dunlap, they wedded on Dec. 13, 1985.  Beloved father of Jeremy (Claudia) Green and Brandi (Arnulfo) Martinez. Adored Papaw of Marques, Kyleigh, Mia, Braylee, and Dominque Green and Natalyia Martinez. Loving brother of Mary Gowen, Carol (Bud) Wright, Gary (Ruth) Dunlap, Janetta (Cal) Penn. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, JC and Jewel Dunlap; parents-in-law, Wendel and Wynona Payte; siblings, James and Ronnie Dunlap, and Sharron Walls.
Gerald was a long time diesel mechanic for Rip Griffin/TA of Big Spring. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching the Little League World Series.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Coahoma Church Of Christ, 311 N. 2nd Street, Coahoma, TX, 79511, with Eddie Pitchford officiating. Family and friends will be meeting immediately after the service at Cosden Lake at Commanche Trail Park to spread his ashes as requested by Gerald. Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL, 60544. For more information, please call 815-436-9221, or www.overman-jones.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.