Gertie Ray "Sister" Newtwon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertie Ray "Sister" Newton, 90, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Reagan, Texas to Elijah and Lonnie Hargrove Lockridge. She married Mozell Newton June 19, 1947 in Falls County, Texas and he preceded her in death May 13, 2007.
Gertie came to Big Spring in 1948 from Reagan, Texas and had worked as a cook at the Twins Café, Coker's Restaurant and the Big Spring State Hospital. She retired in 1995.
She is survived by one daughter, Fern Smith and husband, Albert; two sons, Bobby Newton and Larry Newton; two daughters-in-law, Vickie Newton and Carolyn Newton; four sisters, Marion Lockridge, Edna Jones, Susie Morris and Dorothy Franklin; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Elvin Halvert Lockridge.
The family would like to thank Big Spring Skilled Care Center, and WalMart family.
The family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved