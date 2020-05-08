Gertie Ray "Sister" Newton, 90, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Reagan, Texas to Elijah and Lonnie Hargrove Lockridge. She married Mozell Newton June 19, 1947 in Falls County, Texas and he preceded her in death May 13, 2007.
Gertie came to Big Spring in 1948 from Reagan, Texas and had worked as a cook at the Twins Café, Coker's Restaurant and the Big Spring State Hospital. She retired in 1995.
She is survived by one daughter, Fern Smith and husband, Albert; two sons, Bobby Newton and Larry Newton; two daughters-in-law, Vickie Newton and Carolyn Newton; four sisters, Marion Lockridge, Edna Jones, Susie Morris and Dorothy Franklin; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Elvin Halvert Lockridge.
The family would like to thank Big Spring Skilled Care Center, and WalMart family.
The family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020.