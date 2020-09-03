1/1
Gilbert M Rubio
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert M. Rubio, Sr. 58, of Big Spring died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel.  Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Coahoma Cemetery.
Gilbert was born Nov. 6, 1961, in Big Spring to Petra and Felix Rubio. He married Martha Rodriguez on Oct. 3, 1979, in Big Spring.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.  He was employed by Fiberglass Systems and GEO.  Then he was employed by Howard College.  He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Gilbert was an avid cowboy fan, and could fix anything.  He loved his family, especially his grandkids whom he always came up with special names just for them.
Gilbert is survived by his wife:  Martha of Big Spring; two daughters:  Monica Hull and her husband Jason of Big Spring and Amanda Rubio and her husband Jeff Parsons of San Antonio; three sons:  Gilbert M. Rubio, Jr. and his wife Marissa of Big Spring, Mark Rubio, and Phillip Rubio; parents:  Felix and Petra Rubio; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; three brothers; and five sisters.
Gilbert was preceded in death by one son:  Adam Rubio.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Rubio, Jr., Phillip Rubio, Jeremy Hull, Daniel Rodriquez, Heath Rodriquez, and Mark Trevino.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Vigil
07:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved