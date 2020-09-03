Gilbert M. Rubio, Sr. 58, of Big Spring died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Coahoma Cemetery.
Gilbert was born Nov. 6, 1961, in Big Spring to Petra and Felix Rubio. He married Martha Rodriguez on Oct. 3, 1979, in Big Spring. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed by Fiberglass Systems and GEO. Then he was employed by Howard College. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Gilbert was an avid cowboy fan, and could fix anything. He loved his family, especially his grandkids whom he always came up with special names just for them.
Gilbert is survived by his wife: Martha of Big Spring; two daughters: Monica Hull and her husband Jason of Big Spring and Amanda Rubio and her husband Jeff Parsons of San Antonio; three sons: Gilbert M. Rubio, Jr. and his wife Marissa of Big Spring, Mark Rubio, and Phillip Rubio; parents: Felix and Petra Rubio; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; three brothers; and five sisters.
Gilbert was preceded in death by one son: Adam Rubio.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Rubio, Jr., Phillip Rubio, Jeremy Hull, Daniel Rodriquez, Heath Rodriquez, and Mark Trevino.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com