Gladys "Nadine" Jones, age 85, of Big Spring, formerly of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Nadine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mickie and Clay Harris; two grandchildren, Chad Nichols and Kelley Owens; four great grandchildren; and one brother, Irwin Zufelt of Austin, Texas.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Jones; her parents; two brothers; and one sister.

We love you and you will be missed!!!

Arrangements are under the direction of Myers and Smith Funeral Home.

