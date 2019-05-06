Glenda Raye Kennedy, 78, of Big Spring died Saturday, May 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Myers and Smith Chapel with Doug Shelley, Pastor of East Side Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.

Glenda was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Centrella, Illinois to Mabel Adair Robinson and Elijah Ray Robinson. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a member of East Side Baptist Church. She married Gerald Kennedy, Feb. 11, 1955. They were blessed with three children. Glenda worked as a secretary, bookkeeper, bank teller, and for the past 29 years owned and operated Kennedy Bail Bonds. She loved traveling and camping on the river.

Glenda is survived by one daughter, Melinda Kennedy (Jon Sykes); one son, Tony Kennedy (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Ashley Kennedy, Bailey Kennedy, Branson Kennedy, Mallory Clinkscales (Austin Clinkscales), Gunnar Kennedy, Jahari Kennedy (Kaycia Soles), Jaryn Vanover, and Jalen Sykes; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton Parnell, Jacobie Parnell, Kyleena Hughes, Chad Hughes II, Henzley Clinkscales, Hutton Clinkscales, and Isley Kennedy; and long-time friend, Jimmy Rodriguez.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by one son, Mickey Kennedy.

Pallbearers will be Gunnar Kennedy, Jahari Kennedy, Branson Kennedy, Ashton Parnell, Jacobie Parnell, Garrett Brownfield, Dylan Register, and Rey Fernandez.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.