Glenn E. Daniel
1940 - 2020
Glenn E. Daniel, 79, of Coahoma, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a Lubbock hospital. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park with Rev. Brad Daniels officiating.
He was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Colorado City, Texas and married Joan Davis June 19, 1960, in Colorado City.
Glenn was raised and attended school in Westbrook and had attended Howard College. He also attended carpenter and Millwright trade school in Houston. Glenn had worked all over the world, including India, Kuwait, England and the Dominican Republic before retiring and moving to Howard County, where he farmed and ranched. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Daniel of Coahoma; one son, Wacey Daniel and wife, Vicki of Big Spring; and a grandson, Kyle Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
