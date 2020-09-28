1/1
Gloria Lorraine Kasner
Gloria Lorraine Kasner was born to Gus and Edna Kasner in Marlin, Texas. Kassie became her nickname in nursing school, and she earned a degree as a registered nurse at Providence School of Nursing in Waco, Texas. She married Harry Jordan in 1946, and he preceded her in death in 1998.  She is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth, Martha, and Judy.
Kassie worked as a hospital nurse, and as an office nurse for Dr. Bennett at Hall Bennett Hospital. She took a break from nursing when her daughters were young.  She returned to work as a school nurse and retired from Big Spring ISD. In their early retirement years, Harry and Kassie taught dance classes in Big Spring and in Lamesa.
After she moved to San Angelo, she stuffed pillows for Shannon Hospital through the Catholic Auxiliary.  She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and continued to practice her faith at Holy Angels and received Communion at St. Angelus through the home bound Communion Ministry of Ken Mayville.  We appreciate Ken's devotion to her through the years. The family wishes to thank Karen DuPree and the staff at St. Angelus assisted living for over five years of service, Dr. Darrell Heffington and staff and to Solaris Hospice for their care in the last weeks.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Richard May, Jonathan Merritt, Amanda Zabel, Tami Dean Cruz and Brian Minor.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Holy Angels Catholic Church of San Angelo, Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo or a charity of choice.
Graveside Services are at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle-Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
