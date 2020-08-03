1/1
Guadalupe "Lupe" Castillo
1941 - 2020
Guadalupe "Lupe" Castillo, 78, of Big Spring died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.  Visitation will be from Noon until 9 p.m. Monday at Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.  
Lupe was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Big Spring.  She married Tony Castillo on August 5, 1964, in Colorado City.  He preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2016. Lupe was a homemaker, but also worked as dietician at Hall-Bennett Hospital and later a housekeeper for Young and Alive, Quita's and Jerry's Coiffures, and later as a caregiver.
Lupe is survived by two daughters:  Michelle Yanez and Danelle Castillo and her partner Johnny Franco, Jr.; special daughters:  Evelyn Gomez and Beckie Marin; three granddaughters:  Natasha Yanez and her partner Corey Herrera; Kori Yanez and her partner Manuel Sosa, and Stacee Gomez; four great granddaughters:  Jennifer Partlow, Jessicca Marie (Bella) Sosa, Selena Guadalupe (chunky monkey) Sosa and Giana (Gigi) Sosa; four sisters:  Cruz Salazar, Alicia Trujillo and her husband Mariano, Rosa Montez and Teresa Sanchez;  five brothers:  Pete Estrada and his wife Mary Lou, Ramon Estrada and his wife Juanita, Enrique (Henry) Estrada, Edward Estrada and his wife Lu Lu, and Felipe Estrada; a special aunt:  Matilda Reyes; several cousins, nieces, and nephews including three special nephews who were like sons:  Rudy Castillo, Ben Gomez, and Ric Arguello.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother:  Carolina Estrada; sister:  Adela DeHoyos; granddaughter:  Ashton Chloe Franco; son-in-law:  David Yanez; brother-in-law:  Celedonio Salazar; uncle: Johnny Flores.
Lupe was a very friendly person who always had a home for everyone.  Her doors were always open to everyone anytime.  She loved crafting, quilting, coloring, listening to music, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
