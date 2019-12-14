Home

Gus Wayne Jacobs Jr.


1957 - 2019
Gus Wayne Jacobs Jr. Obituary
Gus Wayne Jacobs Jr., 62, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. He was born Nov. 20, 1957 in Brownfield, Texas to Gus and Georgia Jacobs.  
Wayne was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle and Poppy. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.  
He is survived by his wife, Teresa of Grapevine, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Tawna and Tommy Moore of Big Spring, Texas; sisters, Beverley (Jon) Scribner of DeSoto, Texas, Darlene (Bill) Gressett of Lake Brownwood, Texas, and Andeen (Art) Halbrook of Woodville, Ala.; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Jacob Moore; step-sons, Jarred Smith and Damien Daniels; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.  
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Georgia Jacobs; and his son, Ty (Tybo) Jacobs.  
Memorial service to be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Coahoma Church of Christ
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
