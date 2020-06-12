H. Margaret Kalka Gilstrap Barber, 75, of Big Spring, passed away June 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 7, 1945, and was raised in Bandera, Texas, by Willie and Christina Kalka. She married Cecil G. Gilstrap, of Big Spring, in 1966. They worked together to build many oil companies over 30 years. Cecil preceded her in death in 1996. She then married Edward Barber in 1998. They ran an auctioneer business until Eddie's passing in 2015.
Margaret was known as a little spitfire. She was full of energy and never stopped working. She had a "call it like you see it" attitude, but a heart of gold that helped many people. She truly exemplified Christ with her generous spirit. Her daughters could count on a hot breakfast every morning, a packed lunch for school, and a hot meal every night on the table. She encouraged them to shine at everything they did, and was there supporting them in every endeavor.
She has left behind her daughters, Tonya Gilstrap-Becker and husband Mike Becker, and Natasha Bailey and husband Bryan Bailey, all of Big Spring. She also leaves her stepson, Noel Gilstrap and wife Faith, of Oregon City, OR. She also leaves her legacy with nine wonderful grandchildren that loved their Memaw, Kayla and Justin Lincoln; Zachary, Patrick and Benjamin Bailey; Jenna, Logan, Tanner and Grayson Gilstrap.
She was the oldest of seven sisters and three brothers, and had nieces and nephews galore. Margaret's life was all about family and food. There was always love and food available at her kitchen table.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice, especially her nurse Bea, who was so loving throughout this transitional time.
A Graveside Service will be held at Gilstrap Family Cemetery, in Big Spring, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.